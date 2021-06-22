Have your say on gambling policy in North Kesteven

A consultation process regarding the revisions to the district council’s Gambling Policy is now underway and the authority would like to hear your views.

The council is required to renew the policy every three years. Once approved, the updated document will be in place until 2025.

Anyone can comment on the revisions to the policy, which can be accessed from the Have Your Say section of the Your Council pages at n-kesteven.gov.uk and following the link to Consultations.

North Kesteven District Council is inviting the public to give their thoughts and comments on gambling guidelines in the district. EMN-170901-124652001

The closing date for comments is August 23, 2021. People can send their comments by letter, email or online form.

The council’s gambling policy lists the guidelines to be followed when it issues licences to businesses, such as casinos, betting offices, bingo clubs and registers small society lotteries.

The main purposes of the Gambling Act is to prevent gambling from either being a source of, or being associated with crime and disorder or being used to support crime. It aims to make sure gambling is conducted in a fair and open manner and helps to protect children and other vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

All comments received will be considered when renewing the policy. Once amendments have been made, the policy will be approved by the Licensing Committee. From there, it will be recommended to Full Council in November.

North Kesteven District Councillor and Executive Board member for licensing, Coun Mervyn Head said: “The gambling policy affects both businesses and residents and by asking for comments from the public, the district council can amend the current document so it is useful for everybody within North Kesteven.”