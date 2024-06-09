NKDC offices, Sleaford.

North Kesteven District Council is inviting residents to give their thoughts on updating gambling guidelines in the district.

A consultation regarding revisions to the district council’s gambling policy is now underway, and the authority would like to hear your views.

NKDC is required to renew the policy every three years. Once approved, the updated document will be in place until 2028.

Anyone can comment on the revisions to the policy, which can be accessed from the Have Your Say section of the council website at n-kesteven.gov.uk and following the link to Consultations (Direct link: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/have-your-say/consultations).

The closing date for comments is August 9, 2024. People can send their comments by letter or email.

The council’s gambling policy lists the guidelines to be followed when it issues licences to businesses, such as casinos, betting offices, bingo clubs, and registers small society lotteries.

The main purposes of the Gambling Act are to prevent gambling from either being a source of, or being associated with, crime and disorder or being used to support crime. It aims to make sure gambling is conducted in a fair and open manner and hopes to protect children and other vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling.

All comments received will be considered when renewing the policy. Once amendments have been made, the policy will be approved by the Licensing Committee. From there, it will be recommended to full council in December 2024, for re-adoption in January 2025.

David Steels, North Kesteven District Council’s Assistant Director of Environment & Public Protection, said: “The gambling policy affects both businesses and residents and by asking for comments from the public, the district council can amend the current document, so it is useful for everybody within North Kesteven.”