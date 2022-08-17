Have your say on priority spending in West Lindsey

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year the Council asks local people what they would like to see the budget focus.

This year, survey questions ask if three specific areas should be a priority.

More enforcement – should the council focus on issues such as dog fouling,

Budget consultation is underway

littering, on street parking enforcement?

Do you think it’s important for the council to provide and enhance leisure and cultural services such as Market Rasen Leisure Centre and Trinity Arts

centre?

Help with the cost of living increase.

Leader of the Council, Coun Owen Bierley said those who take part in the

consultation can directly shape the final budget for next year.

He said: “Each year the Council must agree a balanced budget, which means that our income must match our expenditure. We are reaching out to residents and businesses to understand the small changes we can make which might make a big difference to the district. The budget position for the Council is a significant challenge and we want to ensure we position funds in the best possible place to deliver positive outcomes for the district.

“We know nationally people are struggling with the cost of living crisis and locally people want us to provide more leisure services as well as taking a tougher approach to enforcement. This consultation therefore provides an opportunity for you to review and comment on the Council’s approach to meeting the budget and your views on changes in Council Tax.”

The Council is looking to set its budget for 2023 to 2024 and launched the

consultation this week. Surveys are available on line for people to understand the current financial situation and share their priorities.

Emma Foy, Director of Corporate Services and (S151) at the Council, said:

“Councillors are acutely aware of pressures caused by the increase in the cost of living and over the next few months we will be holding a Cost of Living summit to work with residents, businesses, schools and community groups.

"If you would like to attend and be involved please email [email protected]”

Officers from the Council will be present on a number of market days throughout the district to discuss the consultation.

The consultation can be completed online through the Council’s website at

www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/budget2022 or by requesting a paper survey.