Help and advice for job seekers at free training and jobs fair

Employment opportunities, careers guidance and training across West Lindsey will be highlighted at a free event next month.

The West Lindsey Employment & Skills Partnership is hosting an autumn Jobs and Training Fair, on Wednesday October 8, at the Riverside Room in Gainsborough.

This interactive and informative event will take place between 10am-2pm and offers residents access to help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies.

Local employers and organisations promoting career opportunities, job vacancies and training in the district will be available to speak to jobseekers, with experts on hand to talk about the skills employers are looking for.

Graham Metcalfe, Partnership Manager for the DWP said: “We look forward to working alongside West Lindsey District Council and the Skills Partnership, to assist with the running of the Jobs Fair, which connects employers and partners and provides great opportunities for those who can attend. We look forward to seeing people there.”

West Lindsey District Council is a member of the Skills Partnership and will sponsor the event. Amanda Bouttell who is the employment and skills lead for the council is currently lining up employers to attend with job vacancies.

She said: “The Training and Jobs Fair enables people to speak with employer’s face-to-face, providing a great opportunity to ask questions, collect information or even have a formal interview. The event boosts confidence and helps put people in a better position when making that important step of applying for job roles.”

One local employer attending the event is Acis Group, based in Gainsborough, employing around 300 people across a wide range of specialisms including finance, customer service, tutors, and specialist trades such as plumbing and electricians.

Riverside Training and CLIP (Community Learning in Partnership), who are part of Acis Group, will also be at the event offering people support to gain confidence, enhance their skills and find work.

Mark Purkis is their Engagement Manager and is urging people to attend. He said: “We plan to showcase all the jobs and opportunities we have on offer across the group. We’ll be sharing hints, tips, and information throughout the day to help with job searching – and to share more about our latest skills and training projects.”

The DWP will contact all registered job seekers with the offer of an appointment to attend.

For any other enquiries or for employers that would like to attend the event contact Amanda Bouttell at West Lindsey District Council – [email protected].