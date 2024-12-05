Help shape East Lindsey District Council’s budget for 2025/26

Residents in East Lindsey are being asked to help shape the budget for 2025/26.

East Lindsey District Council is asking for your views on council tax, key council services and public’s awareness of Internal Drainage Board levies that the council pays.

Each year by law, the council must set a balanced budget. The draft budget is scheduled to be published for consideration by Executive Board in February 2025 and Council in March 2025.

Before the budget is set, the council wants to hear the views of people of all ages and backgrounds as well as representatives from businesses, parish councils, community groups and organisations.

Cllr Thomas Kemp, Portfolio Holder for Finance at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are consulting with residents ahead of the draft budget setting as your views are important to us in helping the council determine our budget for 2025/26.

“The Council provides many vital services from collecting rubbish and recycling, maintaining parks and open spaces, inspecting food businesses to make sure the food you eat is safe and processing applications for housing or Council Tax Support for those who need it.

“We also recognise the social and financial pressures that individuals and businesses have been experiencing in recent years and the impact that this has on the demand for council services.”

East Lindsey District Council collects but does not set council tax on behalf of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Lincolnshire County Council and parish/town council.

Only 8p in every £1 East Lindsey collects is the district council's element. Of the 8p, more than half is funding a Special Levy to support the vital work of Internal Drainage Boards. These boards manage pumping stations, playing a vital role in maintaining waterways and pumping water, particularly to prevent flooding.

Without them, the flood risk to land, properties and businesses would be much greater.

Nationally, they directly reduce flood risk to over 600,000 people who live in an IDB area and 880,000 properties.

The Council is required to pay the Special Levy. In East Lindsey, the Special Levy increased by

35 per cent between 2022/23-24/25, totalling £1.37 million. Early indications suggest the Special Levy will again rise next year.

Cllr Kemp said: “East Lindsey District Council, like other local authorities across the country continues to face financial uncertainty, especially in terms of money it receives from Central Government to support residents and services. The council, therefore, needs to continue to maximise potential income streams and manage its costs to fund services to local people.

“This council is leading on and working alongside 39 other local authorities across England, urging the Government for a fairer funding solution to support the vital work of Internal Drainage Boards.

“The Government imposes a Special Levy which we have to pay through the money we collect - money which should be going to maintaining and improving services for our residents.

“We are urging the Government to revise the current funding method that removes the Special Levy from Council budgets entirely. Without urgent funding reform by Government, councils will have no choice but to make difficult decisions on the services we can provide.

“Please do take a few minutes to take part in the consultation and help shape next year’s budget.”

The consultation starts today, Thursday 5 December, 2024 and will close at midnight on Sunday, 5 January 2025.

To take part, please visit: ELDCDraft Budget Cons 205-26

Paper copies of the consultation can also be requested by calling 01507 601111.