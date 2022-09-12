Historic moment as Sleaford and district mourns

Vice-chairman Coun Ross Little makes the historic proclamation on the steps of NKDC offices. Photo: David Dawson

Following attendance at the Lincolnshire Proclamation of Succession, North Kesteven District Council Vice-Chairman Coun Ross Little travelled to Sleaford to lead North Kesteven’s Proclamation.

It was staged at 3pm at the Lafford Terrace aspect of the council buildings off Eastgate in front of civic dignitaries and gathered crowds, keen to witness this moment in history.

The short speech confirmed the death of the Queen and that her son Charles would become the new King.

The proclamation at NKDC offices on Sunday.

The Union Flag will remain at half-mast at the council offices until 8am on the day after the state funeral, which is taking place at 11am on Monday, September 19 and has been declared a bank holiday to allow people to pay their respects.

The proclamation was repeated in the Market Place by Town Crier, John Griffiths.

The chairman of NKDC, Coun Lucille Hagues had already expressed her sadness on behalf of the district on the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, as well as gratitude for her lifetime of service.

“Throughout her reign she has enjoyed a close association with the district of North Kesteven, not least in her capacity as Commandant in Chief of the Royal Air Force, attending graduations at RAF College Cranwell on many occasions.

Crowds gather to hear the proclamation by John Griffiths, Sleaford Town Crier in Sleaford Market Place.

“As Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning Monarch, her steadfast reign has been the backdrop to the overwhelming majority of all our lives; a permanence and an anchor in ever-changing times whose death will be felt deeply.

“Her vision, her sense of duty, her loyalty and her steadfastness have been unwavering throughout the entirety of her 70-year reign, right up until these very last days.”

She would write to His Majesty the King to express sincere condolences and deepest regrets at the passing of his mother.

Books of condolence have been placed in St Denys’ Church in Sleaford until 5pm on the day after the funeral for all wishing to pay their respects. Flowers can be laid in Sleaford Market Place, increasing since Friday.

Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths reading out the proclamation in Sleaford Market Place.