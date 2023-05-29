The new Mayor of Mablethorpe has said he is 'honoured and privileged' to be elected into the role.

Pictured at the service, from left: Mayor of Chapel St Leonard Parish Council Cllr Pam Robinson, Mr Alan Simmons and Mayor of Louth Town Council Cllr Julia Simmons, Deputy Clerk of Wisbech Town Council Mr Sidney Imafidon, Rev. Peter Liley, City Sheriff Elect Mr Scott Dodds, The Right Worshipful Mayor of Lincoln Cllr Biff Bean, outgoing Mablethorpe & Sutton Town Council Cllr Steve Holland, Mablethorpe & Sutton Town Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Claire Arnold, and Mr Chris Arnold.

The outgoing Mayor’s Civic Service took place on Sunday, May 21 at St Peter’s Church in Trusthorpe, with lunch and drinks at The Seacroft Bar in the village afterwards.

Outgoing Mayor for 2022/23, Coun Steve Holland, thanked the local community for their support in his Mayoral year, and he said he looks forward to doing it all again in 2023/24 as consort to the incoming Mayor, Coun Paul Russell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Russell said he was “honoured and privileged” to be elected as chairman of Mablethorpe and Sutton town council:

New Mablethorpe Mayor Coun Paul Russell handing over Deputy Chain to new Deputy Mayor Coun Claire Arnold. Photo: Carl Tebbutt

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity, with the council’s support, in promoting Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe as a friendly, and warm place to live and visit for both the young and old.

“Throughout the past year, I, as Deputy Mayor, along with Coun Holland, attended over 85 events to help support local business, organisations and charities, and my main priorities for the forthcoming term are to continue this support throughout.