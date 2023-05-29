The outgoing Mayor’s Civic Service took place on Sunday, May 21 at St Peter’s Church in Trusthorpe, with lunch and drinks at The Seacroft Bar in the village afterwards.
Outgoing Mayor for 2022/23, Coun Steve Holland, thanked the local community for their support in his Mayoral year, and he said he looks forward to doing it all again in 2023/24 as consort to the incoming Mayor, Coun Paul Russell.
Coun Russell said he was “honoured and privileged” to be elected as chairman of Mablethorpe and Sutton town council:
“I am looking forward to having the opportunity, with the council’s support, in promoting Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe as a friendly, and warm place to live and visit for both the young and old.
“Throughout the past year, I, as Deputy Mayor, along with Coun Holland, attended over 85 events to help support local business, organisations and charities, and my main priorities for the forthcoming term are to continue this support throughout.
“It is also my intention to work on building up efficient and effective working relationships with other local councils and government agencies so that we can all be working together to resolve local issues that are common to us all and for the overall benefit of the communities."