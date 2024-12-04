Hopes of delivering Boston's first-ever Pride event

The leader of Boston Borough Council is hoping to deliver the town’s first-ever Pride event in 2025.

At a Boston Town Area Committee meeting on Thursday (November 28), councillors agreed to commit £58,500 for a programme of events for 2025/26.

Members were asked to choose between two options for the budget. The first option totalled £41,500, while the second, at £58,500, included an additional one-day ‘retro’ music event featuring classics from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Both options included a one-day music event in Central Park during the summer, in partnership with Boston College, and a three-day Christmas festival featuring a light switch-on, a Christmas market, and attractions such as an ice rink.

Other events in the programme also include the return of Boston’s Strongest, a special tournament hosted by Mayhem Gym where competitors face a series of gruelling challenges, as well as Skate Jam, featuring a skate ramps area in Central Park, and Boston Beach.

Coun Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, expressed support for the events already in the works but also asked about the possibility of hosting the first-ever Boston Pride in 2025 and enquired about an estimated cost for such an event.

The Boston Independent member described it as ‘one of her biggest regrets’ from her time as the town’s 487th mayor in 2022/23 that she had not delivered a Pride event.

“I think the Boston LGBTQ community really deserve to have a Pride festival,” she said. “It’s something I would like to see happen. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to make it happen.”

Deputy leader Coun Dale Broughton, a fellow Boston Independent member, referenced the success of the recent East Coast Pride event held in Skegness in September.

Thousands of people gathered in Grand Parade to enjoy performances by powerhouse drag artists, local performers, and dance schools. Plans are already in place for the event to return in 2025.

Ultimately, members agreed to proceed with the £58,500 option. Officers will now prepare a report on the potential cost of hosting a Pride event in the town, which will be presented at the next meeting of the Boston Town Area Committee.

Conservative member Coun Anton Dani was among the first to support the higher budget, stating: “I believe everything in life costs. Success doesn’t come easy, you have to fight for success, you have to explore all the ways which can lead you to it.

“We need all of these events and believe me this is the only way we can bring communities together and make a Boston a place to visit.”

Sharing his thoughts, Coun Mike Gilbert, of the Blue Revolution group, added: “I too would support the proposal for the higher budget for the forthcoming year in the hope that we can start to establish some regular events the people of Boston can look forward to as the year rolls around.”