A planning application to expand the car park of The Fighting Cocks Inn on West Street in Horncastle, making an additional 17 parking bays, has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

Until recently, the site was a landlocked parcel of overgrown and underutilised scrubland due to its separate ownership from the adjacent pub.

The owners now hope to use the land on the southern edge of the existing copse, where tree density is lower. The car park has been designed to fit within the established trees, which are protected by Tree Preservation Orders and will remain.

The public house, a Grade II listed building, is currently undergoing a full-scale refurbishment, renovation and improvement program with the aim of eventually reopening.

The planning documents suggest this extension would be an “essential element to the future success” of the pub.

The proposal also includes several new spaces with electric vehicle charging points to future-proof the plan.

“The car park will be formed in a manner that seeks to protect the trees using a cellular confinement system to maximise strength and spread the load. This will be laid over a geotextile membrane and the confinement system infilled with clean angular no-fines 20-40mm aggregate with a treated timber edging to restrict gravel movement,” the applicant wrote in their supporting statement.