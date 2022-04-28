Housing developer gets green light for 235-home scheme in Sleaford

A design layout of the approved 235-home scheme by Taylor Wimpey for Handley Chase.

National planning consultancy Boyer acted on behalf of Taylor Wimpey East Midlands for the development, which includes 23 properties dedicated as affordable housing, on land at Stump Cross Hill, southeast of London Road, Handley Chase, Sleaford.

The 6.4ha site will form part of a new community known in the area’s Local Plan as Sleaford South Quadrant Sustainable Urban Extension, which, when complete, will deliver 1,450 new homes in a variety of styles and sizes, including both affordable housing and homes for private sale.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also include a two form entry primary school, care home, a local centre comprising of retail units and offices, a health centre, a community centre, a public house, a nursery, public open space, sports pitches, and allotments.

Taylor Wimpey East Midlands says its latest site includes the main central feature of the entire site, known as the Northern Central Green, where high standards of design with respect to scale, massing and external design are a high priority.

Raj Bains, Senior Planner in Boyer’s Midlands office led on the project and worked closely with North Kesteven District Council to ensure that the detailed Design Compliance Statement fitted the established design code and masterplan for the Sustainable Urban Extension. He says a combination of the high-quality design, integrated public open spaces, provision of swales and green infrastructure corridors will lead to a well-planned place to live for future occupiers

Lee Padimore, Senior Design and Planning Manager of Taylor Wimpey East Midlands said, “Handley Chase is a Sustainable Urban Extension, which prioritises sustainable transport (specifically walking and cycling), a sense of community and ‘green’ living. As such it is one we are pleased to be part of, which integrates well within the existing settlement.

"We look forward to creating much-needed homes in this increasingly popular location and seeing a vibrant community come to fruition.”

Work is due to commence on site from May 2022 and the development will be complete by Christmas 2027.