How district council services will change in North Kesteven from July 19

The council is continuing to provide support to residents, from help with housing to claiming any benefits and financial support they may be entitled to.

There is a wide range of services available on their website at n-kesteven.gov.uk which are easy and quick to use in the first instance, from requesting waste services and reporting anti-social behaviour or fly-tipping to paying bills securely online.

If you still need to raise a query or get help from a member of the team, you can contact NKDC easily using the online forms on the website or via email.

If you need to call their teams are working hard to answer your queries and are available on 01529 414155 from 9am – 5pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays, 10am-5pm Wednesdays and 9am-4.30pm Fridays.

The customer service centre will not reopen to all customers for pre-booked appoints from Monday July 19 as planned, for the ongoing safety of customers and colleagues in view of the most recent Government guidance for a more gradual return to workplaces and current Covid case rates.

The council will keep careful track on the virus locally and national guidance on health and safety, and share more information on any change to these arrangements as soon as they are able to.

Protocols remain in place for teams assisting those who need urgent help, and out of hours in emergencies.

Leisure:

Better Leisure runs leisure facilities on behalf of North Kesteven District Council and the Better Leisure team are working with the council, Public Health England and the government to ensure a safe and responsible environment for customers and visitors to enjoy.

From Monday July 19, shower and changing room facilities will re-open for use, as will lockers. There will also be increased capacities for gym equipment, swimming and fitness classes, and cafes and communal/spectator areas will reopen where available.

Alongside QR codes for Test and Trace at every entrance, there will be continuation of the rigorous cleaning programmes in place, sanitisation stations will remain in each activity area for customers to clean down equipment before and after use, and other key measures will stay to help maintain safety. There’ll also be extra ventilation, plus increased chlorine in swimming pools to help ensure everyone can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

The Hub in Sleaford and Whisby Park’s Natural World Centre are also continuing to welcome visitors, with lots to enjoy throughout summer. They similarly will still show QR codes to check-in and have sanitisation stations in place. Visitors are welcome to continue to wear face coverings, and the wearing of them will be advised in busy, enclosed areas.

Tourism:

North Kesteven tourism venues are accommodating visitors for great days out and have lots planned over summer for you to enjoy.

From Monday July 19 colleagues and volunteers will continue to uphold their high standard of Covid safety across visitor venues with hand sanitiser available and extra cleaning precautions remaining in place.

On further Covid precautions including face coverings, the team are currently assessing the guidance and will share more information on this via the www.heartoflincs.com website which visitors are advised to check before they make their visit. All visitors will be welcome to continue wearing masks during their visit.

Opening times will remain the same - Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum 10am-3pm Fri-Mon, Navigation House in Sleaford and Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby 12pm-4pm Fri-Mon. Visitors wishing to visit Mrs Smith’s Cottage are asked to pre-book at www.mrssmithscottage.com before visiting to help the team manage visitor flow and ensure a great experience.