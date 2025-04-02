How Greater Lincolnshire could be reshaped: All the reorganisation proposals submitted to government

The government recently invited councils to submit interim proposals for reorganisation by Friday, March 21. Feedback is expected by April 28, with final proposals due by November 28.

First outlined in Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner’s devolution white paper in December, the reorganisation aims to merge councils into bigger unitary authorities, expected to be established in 2028, with projected savings of £2 billion nationwide.

The government has set criteria for proposals, including ensuring each unitary authority covers a population of about 500,000 or more, minimising disruption to services and preferably not crossing county boundaries.

Nearly all councils in Greater Lincolnshire have submitted interim proposals, except for North East Lincolnshire Council, which failed to reach a settled position, and Boston Borough Council. However, Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian did write to the minister to formally acknowledge the local government reorganisation (LGR) process.

Here is a breakdown of the different options submitted to the government.

Option 1 – Northern Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire divide

Lincolnshire County Council agreed to submit two options during its extraordinary meeting on March 21.

The first suggests merging North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils while combining the county council with all seven district councils. These would cover populations of 330,000 and 770,000, respectively.

The cost of the change is estimated at £27 million, with projected savings of £250 million over the first 10 years.

This was also one of the six options submitted by the Liberal Democrat-controlled West Lindsey District Council (WLDC).

Option 2 – North/south equal split

The second option proposes merging North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils with East Lindsey and West Lindsey. However, the county council noted that a tweaked boundary could also be considered.

In this proposal, the other new council would combine the county council with the remaining five districts.

These new authorities would serve populations of 564,000 and 531,000, creating a more balanced population split. However, reorganisation costs are estimated at £42 million, with a 10-year projected saving of £246 million.

Although split along party lines, the Conservative-controlled North Lincolnshire Council expressed its preference for this proposal. However, opposition members raised concerns about the creation of a “huge geographical authority, stretching a hundred miles from one end to the other.”

This option was also submitted by WLDC.

Option 3 – Merging with Rutland

South Kesteven and North Kesteven district councils have proposed creating three unitary authorities, merging their areas with South Holland and Rutland.

Under this option, another unitary would combine West Lindsey, East Lindsey, Lincoln, and Boston, while a third would merge North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire councils.

These would serve populations of 405,519, 417,932, and 328,422, respectively.

The proposal has received support from residents in both Stamford and Rutland, as reflected in public meetings held by Conservative MP Alicia Kearns. However, Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill has criticised the plan, arguing it does not meet government criteria.

Option 4 – Expanding Lincoln

The City of Lincoln Council has put forward a three-unitary model for Greater Lincolnshire.

This includes expanding the city’s boundaries into parts of North Kesteven and West Lindsey. Local leaders argue this is necessary to preserve Lincoln’s identity.

The proposed boundary for a larger Lincoln authority would have a population of 207,000, projected to grow to approximately 246,500 by 2038 and 276,000 by 2050.

A report to members stated: “A larger Lincoln unitary authority, based on its economic functional area, allows for a focus on growth areas for both the economy and housing, maximises opportunities for investment, and will deliver local services well, based on the needs of its residents and community. It is best placed to be a strong and effective partner across Lincolnshire.”

Option 5 – A different take on the north/south divide

Leaders from East Lindsey District Council and South Holland District Council have proposed two unitary authorities.

The proposed Northern Lincolnshire Unitary Council would include North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, West Lindsey, and the City of Lincoln, covering a population of 531,000.

The Southern Lincolnshire Unitary Council would include North Kesteven, South Kesteven, Boston, East Lindsey, and South Holland, covering a population of 574,000.

The councils also suggested dividing East Lindsey along parliamentary boundaries. If implemented, the Louth and Horncastle constituency would fall under the northern unitary, while Boston and Skegness would be part of the southern unitary. This adjustment would bring the northern population to 608,000 and the southern to 497,000.

This was another option put forward by WLDC, with members expressing it as their preferred backup proposal.

Option 6 – Central Lincolnshire/Southern & Coastal Lincolnshire/Northern Lincolnshire divide

During an emergency meeting on March 18, WLDC members expressed a preference for a three-unitary model:

Central Lincolnshire : West Lindsey, Lincoln, and North Kesteven

: West Lindsey, Lincoln, and North Kesteven Southern & Coastal Lincolnshire : East Lindsey, Boston, South Holland, and South Kesteven

: East Lindsey, Boston, South Holland, and South Kesteven Northern Lincolnshire: North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire

These new councils would serve populations of 322,397, 460,411, and 328,422, respectively.

A report highlighted that this option presents an “effective and balanced proposition for LGR, delivering for communities, businesses, industry, and supporting the housing and economic growth priorities of the newly established mayoral combined county authorities.”

Option 7 – Northern Lincolnshire/Central Lincolnshire/Southern Lincolnshire divide

Another three-unitary model submitted by WLDC suggests:

Northern Lincolnshire : North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire

: North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire Central Lincolnshire : West Lindsey, Lincoln, East Lindsey, and North Kesteven

: West Lindsey, Lincoln, East Lindsey, and North Kesteven Southern Lincolnshire: South Kesteven, South Holland, and Boston

These would serve populations of 328,422, 467,768, and 315,040, respectively.

Option 8 – Northern Lincolnshire/Western Lincolnshire/Eastern Lincolnshire divide

The final submission from WLDC proposes splitting Greater Lincolnshire into east and west rather than north and south:

Northern Lincolnshire : North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire

: North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire Western Lincolnshire : West Lindsey, Lincoln, North Kesteven, and South Kesteven

: West Lindsey, Lincoln, North Kesteven, and South Kesteven Eastern Lincolnshire: East Lindsey, Boston, and South Holland

These would serve populations of 328,422, 468,155, and 314,653, respectively.

This model was originally considered by Lincolnshire County Council but was discarded due to its high initial cost (£44 million) and low long-term savings (£212 million). Furthermore, two or three councils would fail to meet the required population threshold, and several areas with high levels of deprivation would be concentrated within a single authority in southeast Lincolnshire.

