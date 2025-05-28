Ian Selby elected chairman of South Kesteven District Council

Chairman Ian Selby and Vice Chair Anna Kelly. Photo: SKDC

The new chairman of South Kesteven District Council has been chosen.

Councillor Ian Selby (Ind) was sworn into the role during the council’s annual general meeting on Thursday, May 22, taking over from Councillor Paul Fellows.

Coun Selby was first elected in 1995 to represent the Isaac Newton ward, later moving to Grantham Harrowby in 2007, which he continues to serve. He was mayor of Grantham in 2014 and most recently served as vice chairman of the council for 2024/25.

In his acceptance speech, he described taking on the role as “a long time coming” and thanked his parents, who were in the chamber with him, for their support.

He told members: “One of the roles of the chairman is to be the conscience of the council. I will endeavour to do that to the best of my ability.”

Before moving on in the meeting, the new chairman reminded his fellow councillors to remember that it was the residents and local communities who elected them to the council.

“Never ever forget why we are here and who it is we serve,” he said.

The Independent councillor also announced that one of his chosen charities for the year will be Kesteven Rideability – an independent charity offering a range of riding and equine therapy activities for disabled adults and children.

Coun Selby also thanked the outgoing chairman, adding: “Paul has been an exceptional chairman. In fact, he doesn’t realise how good he has been.”

Coun Fellows (Ind) thanked council officers for their support and his wife Judi for her “incredible job representing SKDC throughout our year in office”.

He added: “Friends, we are not enemies. There is nothing for us to fight amongst each other for. Which group of us will ‘control’ the council has become irrelevant. We must put away petty gripes.

“We have a greater enemy manifesting itself in decisions made by central government, which has every chance of making local government ever more remote to the communities we serve.”

Bourne West councillor Anna Kelly (Ind) was also elected vice chairman.

She was described by Councillor Lee Steptoe (Labour) as “kindness personified”.

He added: “She is also a true independent, and on that basis, I know she will work brilliantly and constructively with all councillors across the chamber.”