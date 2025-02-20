Independents and fringe parties weigh up joining Reform UK ahead of elections

Independents and fringe parties are considering their position and the prospect of joining Reform for the county council elections.

Independents and Lincolnshire fringe parties are considering joining Reform UK ahead of the county elections this May.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 70 seats on Lincolnshire County Council will be contested when polls open on Thursday, May 1 — the same day the county chooses its first mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The council is currently led by a Conservative administration under Councillor Martin Hill, but Reform UK is hoping to change that, having previously pledged to field a candidate in every seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party has reportedly held discussions with members of the South Holland Independents Group and Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) about recruiting them to stand.

Boston & Skegness MP Richard Tice is said to have been involved in the talks, but he declined to comment on speculation.

When asked if SUDS would be joining Reform, East Lindsey District Councillor and leader Danny Brookes stated that “nothing is ruled out,” but said his group was yet to make a decision, especially as the election had only just been confirmed following speculation it could be delayed due to central government’s plan to reorganise local government.

He noted SUDS, which has five members on East Lindsey District Council, will be meeting later this month to discuss the idea of joining Reform in more detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Brookes also highlighted that the party supported Reform in last year’s General Election but noted that the small size of SUDS would make it difficult to stand candidates outside Skegness. Even if they managed to get a few members elected, he pointed out how they “wouldn’t have a lot of input” unless they were part of a bigger group.

“You’ve got to think of the bigger picture,” he added.

Similarly, leader of the South Holland Independents Group, Rob Gibson, did not wish to comment directly on the prospect of members joining Reform, but he told LincsOnline, “we will see” and that there was “potential” but no decisions had been made yet.

The independent group forms the official opposition on South Holland District Council after success in 2023’s local elections.

Coun Gibson added: “I think before or after any election people always consider their options and see where they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an independent it is difficult to get your voice heard. The possibility of a party sometimes comes with benefits.”

He said that each councillor is weighing up their own choice, adding: “We set up the South Holland Independents so we could enjoy the benefits of the logos and the website etc. Everybody is still independent and makes their own mind up.”

When asked if he would be surprised to see members switch allegiance to Reform, he said: “I think politics is changing rapidly at the moment and I think people are crying out for something new.

“I must admit I am not in a party because I don’t align with any of them. I am sick of the never-ending game between the blue team and the red team in which we are just stuck with what we’ve got.”