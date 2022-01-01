International recognition for town cemetery

The application to the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants, was put forward by last year’s Mayor, Coun Anthony Brand, to enhance and to raise the profile of the amenity.
ArbNet is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta based on a set of professional standards.
Coun Brand said: “The pandemic had a significant and challenging impact upon the last civic year. However, this provided space to be different and creative. Endeavours included events to generate funds for tree purchases and plantings across Sleaford.
“In fact the tree purchase and planting is ongoing and there will be an event at William Alvey in the New Year.”
Coun Brand said he is “over the moon” at the accreditation as the cemetery is outstanding and its history is celebrated in a new guide written by local historian Simon Pawley.
He added: “Many helped in this endeavour and in particular Nicola Marshall, our deputy clerk supported me in meeting the various criteria needed for accreditation.
“This will significantly raise the status of Sleaford and contribute to the visitor economy. A new additional guide celebrating the arboretum is being published and will introduce visitors to a number of significant species drawn from the near 300 trees on the site.”
ArbNet describes the cemetery arboretum on its website. The cemetery saw the first black pines planted in 1856 and the Mayor’s Tree Fund saw specimens such as Mountain Ash and Stag’s Horn planted last year. The council gets a certificate and can display an ArbNet badge.