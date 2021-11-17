Investment in Rasen’s market place and general ‘street scene’

Coun John McNeill and Coun Stephen Bunney have both welcomed the investments to the Market Place. EMN-211116-093343001

That is the message from local councillors plans to boost the look and feel of the town were given the go ahead!

West Lindsey District Council was awarded a share of the Reopening High Street Safely (RHSS) / Welcome Back Fund (WBF) scheme via the UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund, to help boost the look and feel of high streets.

Market Rasen Town Council would like to invest part of the funding in a new seating area to encourage shoppers to stay longer in Market Place and soak up the atmosphere.

They will also be installing a digital screen to keep local people and visitors up-to-date with the latest events and activities taking place in the town.

The fund will also be supporting an additional Christmas installation in the town centre in the form of an electrical Christmas tree decoration.

West Lindsey District Councillor, Steven Bunney, who represents Market Rasen, said he is delighted to see the town receive a share of the funding to make improvements to the street scene.

He said: “Market Rasen has taken the opportunity of this funding to purchase items of street furniture to enhance the appearance of the town for residents and visitors.

“It has allowed us to purchase extra seating, planters and litter bins for the Market Place and other public locations on the main shopping streets.

“One of the other projects funded by the scheme is to provide mobile hoarding frameworks to display murals depicting local historic events, to be displayed at various events in the Town.”

West Lindsey District Council is working with the three towns in the district to improve the street scene, to make it more inviting to residents and visitors to support their local high streets.

Details of improvements to Caistor and Gainsborough will be revealed once the support has been finalised.

The main focus of the Welcome Back Fund in Market Rasen is on the development of the Market Place from a car park to a multi-use forum in the centre of town – along the lines of a continental piazza or a classical forum.

Coun Cordelia McCartney, who also represents the town at district level, explained more about the murals, which will depict aspects of the area’s local history.

She said: “Several murals will be drawn on to canvas hoardings so that they are interchangeable.

“In between events the stands and canvassers will be stored or be put on display at The Festival Hall, Auction Shed and/or Old Court Room.

“They will not be at a permanent locations so that we can display them at different events around the town, like Gardener’s Market, craft fayres, Jubilee Celebrations etc.

“It is envisaged that the canvases will be researched and produced by local residents and I am looking forward to see ing what they can produce.”

Vice Chairman or the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun John McNeill and Market Rasen ward councillor, has also welcomed the news,