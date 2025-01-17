Invitation to join in community litter pick along Sleaford path

Nag’s Head Passage.

Community-minded people keen to see their town looking tidier are invited to join in a litter pick event along a well-used Sleaford footpath this Sunday.

Anyone can join the community litter pick to tidy up Nags Head Passage in Sleaford, being organised by North Kesteven District Council.

Members of Plastic Free Sleaford and the Rotary Club of Sleaford have already agreed to to take part, and others are welcome to join too.

The council says: “We'll be assembling at the Sleaford Station car park, in the corner area just through the pedestrian gate, for 10am this Sunday January 19. Please bring gloves sturdy enough to pick up litter (gardening gloves are great for this) and a litter picker if you have one.

“We'll provide the bags and the offer of a free hot drink afterwards at Cogglesford Watermill.”

The council's waste team will pick up the bags of litter collected afterwards.

There are also some graffiti and weed removal works planned for a slightly later date, to help get it looking nice and tidy.