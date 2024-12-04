'Is it safe?': Councillors criticise communication on proposed nuclear waste facility

Councillor Daniel McNally. Photo: James Turner

Concerned representatives have criticised the level of communication from the government body behind a proposed underground nuclear waste facility.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Lincolnshire County Council’s executive raised concerns about a number of unanswered questions regarding Nuclear Waste Services’ (NWS) proposed Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) during a meeting on Tuesday (December 3) – specifically about where it could be built and, crucially, whether it is safe.

NWS was previously considering three sites to locate the facility, which is estimated to cost between £20 billion and £53 billion, making it the largest planned infrastructure project in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former gas terminal in Theddlethorpe, near Mablethorpe, was one of these sites, along with two other locations in Cumbria – Mid Copeland and South Copeland.

However, in November, director Simon Hughes announced that competing interests in the gas terminal site had surfaced, prompting NWS to consider other options.

It claims that the multibillion-pound project would create more than 4,000 local jobs over 25 years and help store about 10 per cent of the UK’s nuclear waste in a secure location for thousands of years.

During the meeting, Andy Gutherson, executive director of place at LCC, explained that the facility would help dispose of existing nuclear waste resulting from the UK’s reliance on nuclear power and fuel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also noted how the two communities being considered in Cumbria were already regarded as “nuclear communities” due to their long-standing connection to the nuclear industry.

Highlighting Lincolnshire as a non-nuclear community, he acknowledged that the proposal can be “scary in the context of the unknown”.

Councillor Daniel McNally (Conservative), portfolio holder for waste and trading standards, questioned, “Is it safe?”

“The fact they haven’t done anything in three years to address this, to me, is disgusting,” he added after the meeting, arguing that the unanswered questions around the development have created “such a vacuum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have people suggesting other places within search area, but then, of course, because there is no official information, the other information is becoming the truth. It’s just a mess.”

Councillor Colin Davie (Conservative), portfolio holder for economic development, environment and planning, shared his concerns, arguing that the local communities need better communication ahead of the test of public support, which LCC and East Lindsey District Council hope to hold no later than 2027.

“I share the concerns that the public have. This is the only major project where there is a test of community support, where the developer has to get the community to buy in and prove that they support the project before it can proceed. So it’s different from some of the other proposals around pylons and solar farms.

“I think NWS, which is an arm of government, has been very poor in communicating with the residents of the local area. There is now uncertainty about the exact location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very clear that they need to get on with the job, be better with their communication, and make sure that they have that test of community support by 2027.

“We are neutral as a council on this matter. Our job is to make sure that all the information is in front of the public, and they will take the decision, and whatever they decide is the decision.”

A separate report to the Executive identified East Lindsey, alongside Boston Borough and West Lindsey as the areas in greatest need of investment to address market failure.

Councillor Davie continued: “We know that the coast is very disadvantaged, we have got a lot of structural problems with the coast generally, we have a lot of deprivation, businesses are all challenged because of changes within government policy and people are fearful about the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t helping the situation. People are unsure, they are scared, they just want clarity. They want clear answers, particularly around the issue of safety.

“I’m sure the residents will think the potential spend for their area is something they need to properly consider, but NWS need to get that information out in a way that they can properly consider it and at the moment that isn’t happening.”

Members unanimously approved a report that endorsed the need for LCC to be a member of the Community Partnership and included a proposed hosting agreement should the facility be built in Lincolnshire.

The council’s requirements include significant investments in various areas, such as enhancing the wider strategic plan to protect the Lincolnshire coast from flooding, improving key routes including the A1031, A157, A1104, and B1200, as well as roads in local towns. It also includes establishing a sector-based training centre to help individuals and businesses secure jobs or contracts related to the GDF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWS’s Chief Operating Officer, Martin Walkingshaw, responded: “The GDF programme is unique in the UK, in that it requires explicit community support to go ahead.

“We recently held a series of events in Mablethorpe where over 500 people came to learn about the world class science, engineering and technology needed to safely develop a GDF and understand how it could be located in the area.

“Our teams are engaging with local people to ensure they have the information they need to consider what hosting a GDF could mean for them.

“Scientists around the world agree that geological disposal is the safest and most secure, long-term solution for the most hazardous radioactive waste.”