Jenrick to speak to local Conservatives

Prominent Conservative Shadow Minister Robert Jenrick MP will be the guest speaker at Boston and Skegness Conservative Association’s Annual Dinner in Skegness next month.

The event, to be held at the North Shore Hotel on Friday, August 15, starting at 7pm for 7.30pm, is open to Party members and non-members alike.

The Rt Hon Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark, was runner-up in the most recent Conservative leadership contest. He is now Shadow Lord Chancellor and Shadow Secretary of State for Justice.

He joined the Conservative Party in 1997 and later became an Association chairman. He served in the governments of the previous five Conservative Prime Ministers.

Mr Jenrick has been campaigning vigorously for a cap on legal migration in the 10,000s, tougher action on illegal migration, less red tape on small businesses, action on the housing crisis and higher defence spending.

Association chairman Cllr James Cantwell says: "It is with great pride that our Association is holding our Annual Dinner at the North Shore in Skegness this year with our excellent guest speaker Robert Jenrick MP. It will be one of the few occasions when a senior Conservative MP, former Minister, and senior Shadow Cabinet member has visited the town. I welcome both members and non-members to come along for a night of good food and interesting speeches."

Tickets for the three-course dinner are priced at £37.50 for bookings made before July 15 and £40 thereafter.

Anyone wishing to attend should email [email protected] or phone 07943144282 or 07766227639.