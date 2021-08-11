Join planners for a walk around Sleaford to shape its future

Sleaford Market Place. EMN-200610-184955001

The Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan Group is meeting on Sunday August 22, from 10am to 1pm for a walk around Sleaford town centre, inviting people to give input on how the plan can help improve asnd develop Sleaford - it could be housing, business, jobs or leisure.

Once complete, the plan, which is being put together by members of the town council, will be be voted upon and become part of the guidance for planning decisions in the district.

There will also be a Sleaford Neighbourhood Plan Open Day on Tuesday September 28, from 2pm to 7pm at Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard. You can drop in to help shape the vision and plan.

For further information or to book a place on the walk, contact [email protected]