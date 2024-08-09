Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new recycling scheme for South Kesteven is set to begin picking up households’ used batteries from the kerbside from mid-September.

The idea is to reduce the risk of fires in the district council’s bin lorries, keep bin crews safe, support SKDC’s climate action goals and improve recycling.

Batteries and single use vapes will be collected where they are separated from regular waste and left in a clear, see-through bag on everyone’s regular bin day, whether it is recycling or black bin week.

From Monday September 16, householders in villages such as Folkingham, Billingborough, Caythorpe, Ancaster and Fulbeck will be expected to put the used batteries in their own bags to make it as cost-efficient and sustainable, ensuring the safety of crews.

A new scheme is to begin in South Kesteven to collect people's used batteries from the kerbside. Photo: SKDC

Cabinet Member for Environment and Waste, Coun Rhys Baker, said: “This council-wide initiative is another example of how this council is constantly reviewing our procedures to make sure we are providing a service that meets the needs of our residents.”

The new scheme proposed by SKDC, involves converting vehicles and a public information campaign, funded from existing budgets – other local authorities in the county are yet to follow suit.

In March 2023, a refuse vehicle was forced to eject its smoking and smouldering contents onto the ground in Ingoldsby.

So far, to keep bin crews and refuse centre workers safe, people have been asked to dispose of batteries in dedicated battery bins at retailers or their local household waste recycling centre.

A load of waste had to be emptied out of a bin lorry at Ingoldsby after a crushed battery set fire to the recycled rubbish. Photo: SKDC

All electrical items and batteries can continue to be disposed of at the Household Waste Recycling Centres. If batteries cannot be removed, from smaller electricals items such as toothbrushes, shavers, chargers and toys, these electricals should also be recycled separately.

Batteries can also be recycled in dedicated battery bins in many local retailers.

Details of Lincolnshire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres can be found online at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling-waste/find-recycling-centre

There is a handy link to find your nearest supermarket/hardware store disposal point: https://bit.ly/batterySKDC

Check you are putting the right thing in the right bin at home by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/whichbin