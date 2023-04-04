Key dates as elections looming

​Here are the key dates in the upcoming District and Parish elections.

ELDC elections.

​District and Parish Elections will be held on Thursday 4 May 2023, with elections taking place for all 848 seats across 137 Parishes in East Lindsey, if contested.

Those who still need to register to vote have until midnight on Monday April 17 to submit their applications, and the deadline for receiving new or updated postal vote and postal proxy applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

For those without photo ID, which is needed to vote at this year's local elections, the deadline for receiving applications for Voter Authority Certificates is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The last time that electors can apply for a replacement for spoilt or lost postal vote is 5pm on Thursday, May 4, and the deadline for emergency proxy applications is also 5pm on May 4.

Residents who have recently moved house will need to register at their current address in order to be eligible to vote. The process takes just five minutes. Apply at gov.uk/register-to-vote

For the first time, residents in England will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year's local elections.

Some of the accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers' licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person's bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by completing a paper form.

Rob Barlow, Returning Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: "There are less than six weeks to go before elections take place on 4 May so now is the time to check you are registered to vote and apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate if you have not got any other forms of ID.

"It is really important everyone has a say in how they want their district, towns and parishes to be run - every vote really does matter. Taking part in the election is the only way you can have a say on who represents you for the next four years.

"Polling stations will open from 7am-10pm but there are other ways you can vote too, including by post and by proxy.