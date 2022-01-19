No Caption ABCDE EMN-211221-121908001

Number 10 has had to apologise to the Queen last week after it was revealed two parties were held in Downing Street the day before Prince Philip’s funeral.

The Sutton Coldfield Conservative Constituency Association has now voted unanimously that they had no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson and that he should resign.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked all the local Conservative leaders for the district and upper tier councils for their thoughts on the situation.

Mr Leyland said: “The events are still being looked at by the investigation, but it’s very clear that what has happened in Westminster has burned up an awful lot of good will with the public.

“As a local district council leader I know how hard we have worked locally to deliver for our residents through the pandemic – supporting the NHS, our healthcare workers and our wellbeing teams to support residents”.

He also pointed to the support offered to local businesses, adding: “It’s a shame it’s being distracted from by what’s happening at Westminster.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said he had no comment to make at the time of the request.

The latest party revelations, which have suggested there were people drinking and dancing to music, and that one civil servant was sent shopping with a suitcase to fill with bottles of wine, have sparked an apology from the Prime Minister.