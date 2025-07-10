Leading councillors announce plan for north and south split for Lincolnshire​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Coun Nick Worth And Coun Craig Leyland unveil their proposal for Lincolnshire councils reorganisation.

Two leading councillors say their proposals for two Lincolnshire unitary authorities will give residents a ‘stronger voice’ in how services are run.

In response to a government call to simplify and merge the top two tiers of councils in Lincolnshire, this proposal would see Lincolnshire County Council along with the borough and district councils abolished and replaced with two unitary authorities splitting up the north and south of the county.

The Northern Lincolnshire Council would cover Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and West Lindsey.

The Southern Lincolnshire Council would cover Boston, East Lindsey, South Holland, North Kesteven and South Kesteven.

Leader of South Holland District Council, Coun Nick Worth, and leader of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Craig Leyland, outlined the plans at a press conference in Lincoln on Thursday July 10.

They say the proposal would improve services but added that there would be some councillor and officer cuts.

Coun Worth said the proposals would remove the ‘confusing’ and complicated current two-tier structure.

He said: “Our system of local government no longer reflects the needs or identity of the people who live here. Services are delivered by 10 different councils, creating duplication, inefficiency and confusion.

“Residents are often unclear who is responsible for what. Businesses and public service partners face unnecessary bureaucracy and greater Lincolnshire’s voice is as a result diluted on a national stage. This is a moment to simply, strengthen and modernise local government in Lincolnshire.”

Coun Leyland told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the two unitary councils would be more accessible to local people.

He said: “It’s built on a simple idea that services work best when they’re joined up, are easily accessible and accountable to local people. By creating two new councils, each responsible for all services in their part of the county, we can make local government clearer, more responsive and sustainable for the future.”

Coun Worth has stressed that frontline services would be protected throughout the changes.

He added: “Key services such as children’s services and adult social care will be delivered through a shared service. This will improve consistency, raise standards and ensure that the most vulnerable receive the care they need, wherever they live.”

But Coun Worth also acknowledged that some councillors would lose their positions and officers would be made redundant because of the changes.

He added: “There will be some redundancy costs. Frontline services will be protected, but there will be various costs to that. We’re unable to put an exact figure on that right now, but we’ll be getting those figures over the next few months.”

Coun Leyland said the new councils would try to keep council tax rates as low as possible for residents.

He said: “We want to make sure that our council tax is as low as it can be. We’ve got to understand there are different rates at the moment across all the councils and that’s something we need to work on and engage to get the right balance but we are aiming for it to be as low as possible.”

Coun Leyland announced 10 principles behind the plan.

Continuity of services as local government changes in Lincolnshire A commitment to all residents to keep them informed Protecting frontline staff working across the area Better value for money with savings directed to frontline services Accessible council services for all A single telephone number and website for all council services in the area Improved services for vulnerable residents including housing, adults’ and children’s services Improved services for all children and young people including education, training, jobs and transport Greater local decision-making including for all town and parish councils enhanced area-based governance Closer relationships with all partners including the NHS, police, fire and rescue, education and the voluntary sector to deliver better services

The proposal is now open to public consultation until November when the final proposal will be put forward to the government.

A number of consultation events will be taking place in the coming months.

Here are the dates:

6.30pm, August 12 – Sleaford New Life Conference Centre – 6.30pm, August 18 – Market Rasen Festival Hall – 6.30pm, August 28 – East Lindsey District Council offices, Horncastle – 6.30pm, September 9 – South Holland District Council offices, Spalding