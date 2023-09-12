LED upgrade in South Kesteven lighting the way towards energy saving target

A project to replace South Kesteven District Council-operated street lighting has already reduced energy consumption by 12 per cent.

SKDC Cabinet agreed on Monday (September 11) to ask Full Council for £1m from reserves to accelerate the completion of the transition to LED bulbs as part of a drive to meet its declared carbon reduction target of at least 30 per cent by 2030.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Coun Ashley Baxter, said: “Upgrading street lights to more energy-efficient LED lamps is a no-brainer.

“I proposed this idea five years ago when I was an opposition councillor but it was rejected at the time. Since then, energy costs have rocketed and the council has paid the price.

“I am delighted that the council is getting serious about carbon reduction and, as a result, financial expenditure will also fall. Street lighting is the single largest area of electricity consumption for the district council and accounts for nearly five per cent of the council’s total carbon emissions.”

Coun Baxter told the Cabinet meeting that the council is responsible for 3,893 streetlights, a small amount compared to the number managed by the county council.

By upgrading the existing units to dimmable LED bulbs, the energy reduction achieved in the latest available month across the whole stock of lights was 12 per cent.

Due to the recent energy price increases, the energy saving has not been met with a comparable cost reduction.

The council will also consider dimming the lights by 50 per cent or turning them off for specific night-time periods from midnight to 6am, to further reduce energy costs by 63 per cent or 75 per cent respectively.

However, annual carbon savings are modelled in a report to the Cabinet on how the project will contribute towards the council’s carbon reduction target.

The Cabinet also requested the Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee to review the current Street Lighting Policy with regard to further reducing energy costs at specific times and locations.

