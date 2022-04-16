Lidl store extension and EV chargers plan

Lidl, Sleaford. This side of the car park would see electric vehicle charging points installed according to the plans. EMN-220804-091313001

The flat roofed extension would be built along the eastern side of the existing Northgate food store which faces the car park taking up area occupied by trolley bays.

According to documents submitted to North Kesteven District Council, the extension would not increase sales area but accommodate a new in-store bakery and freezer area, enlarged entrance lobby and a new Deposit Return Scheme facility for the recycling of customer’s plastic waste.

Mark Kettleborough, on behalf of the applicants, states: “This is part of a ‘circular program’ of packaging being put in place by Lidl in order to reduce plastic waste. It is considered that this element of the scheme will provide a significant environmental benefit in support of sustainable development in that it will encourage re-use and recycling of packaging materials in line with the Government’s aims and objectives.

The single storey extension to the Lidl store would be on this side of the building in Sleaford. EMN-220804-091401001

“Due to the small scale and modest nature of the proposal, it is considered that it will not result in adverse impact on local amenity and instead integrate seamlessly with the existing foodstore.”

It would also mean a reduction in car parking from 174 to 157 spaces and the installation of two electric vehicle charging points and new trolley bay to the east of the building.

Mr Kettleborough adds: “It is considered that the car park will still operate within capacity at peak times. Furthermore, the additional EV car parking spaces will offer increased levels of accessibility for those with electric cars, promoting sustainability.”