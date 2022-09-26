Lincolnshire councils to bid for City of Culture?

East Lindsey District Council’s executive committee on Wednesday voted in favour for a new Cultural Framework covering the South East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership with Boston Borough and South Holland District Council.

The document aims to line up all the cultural offerings across the council areas, guide applications for investment and funding and help support environmental sustainability.

The honour is given to a select city every four years and results in the winner hosting a number of cultural festivities and culture-led evens for a year.

According to the government’s website, the title does not come with automatic funding, however, Coventry was reported to have received more than £15.5m to support its year of programmes and attracted £100m of capital investment.

However, the Framework also revealed the ambition for the councils for the 2029 bid.

It said: “As a sub-region our partnership has agreed to come together with Lincoln and North East Lincolnshire to develop a bold, ambitious, countywide proposition which will seek to create significant longer term impact on Lincolnshire, its arts infrastructure, communities and visitors alike.

“This is a key milestone and step change in preparing our collective capacity, ecology and co-operation frameworks for a confident 2029 City of Culture Bid to see step change in our sector to flourish grow and innovate.”The City of Lincoln Council said: “We in early discussions with partners from across the county about plans to drive forward an ambitious vision for culture in Lincolnshire.

“One component of this is a collective ambition for city of culture, as multiple destinations are able to apply.”

UK City of Culture is given to a city – or local area from 2025 – in the UK for one year, during which the successful bidder hosts cultural festivities through culture-led regeneration for the year.

Approving the cultural framework overall on Wednesday, rural economy portfolio holder Councillor Adam Grist praised the report for “waving together all the good work that’s taking place in both culture and heritage in the visitor economy” across the districts.

A spokesperson from the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership said: “The South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership has agreed to be part of an informal working group with City of Lincoln Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and other partners to collaboratively work together on a shared ambition for culture in Lincolnshire.

“The Arts Council permits City of Culture bids to be from a collaborative partnership who share a commitment to working together with a wide range of partners and different sectors of the community.

“For the S&ELCP, City of Culture 2029 will also be an opportunity to launch our ambitious plans for Boston 2030 on an international scale.

"A launch event on a shared cultural framework In Boston and East Lindsey will also engage the thriving cultural sector across the partnership.

“The collaborative working for City of Culture 2029 is at its earliest stages and the process can have a hugely positive impact on Place, helping to bring partners together, develop strategic cultural leadership, showcasing local heritage and setting out ambitions for the future.”

The City of Culture is currently held by Coventry and Bradford has been awarded the 2025 title.

In 2018, Hull revealed that its previous year as the UK’s City of Culture had attracted five million people, £220m of investment and 800 new jobs to the area.

North East Lincolnshire Council has also been asked for further details but had not responded by the time of publication.

Following publication of this story, a spokesman for the SELCP expanded further on the partnership’s “shared ambition for culture in Lincolnshire”.

