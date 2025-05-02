Lincolnshire County Council election results - resistance to Reform in West Lindsey
Trevor Young, Matt Boles and Stephen Bunney will continue to serve on Lincolnshire County Council as Liberal Democrats.
Jackie Brockaway has become the area’s only Conservative, winning the Nettleham & Saxilby seats for the fifth time.
Four new Reform councillors successfully defeated Conservatives, in a pattern seen across Lincolnshire.
Hugo Marfleet, longtime councillor who’d sought to become Conservative candidate for mayor, lost the seat he’d occupied since 2008.
Turnout for the county council elections was 34.48 per cent, with 26,339 people voting.
The county council results were:
Gainsborough Trent – Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat) – 709 votes
Gainsborough Hill – Matt Boles (Liberal Democrat) – 632 votes
Gainsborough Rural South – Paul Wimhurst (Reform) – 1288 votes
Market Rasen Wolds – Stephen Bunney (Liberal Democrat) – 1626 votes
Nettleham & Saxilby – Jackie Brockway (Conservative) – 1566
North Wolds – James Bean (Reform) – 1207 votes
Scotter Rural – Christopher Reeve (Reform) – 1308 votes
Welton Rural – Nicola Smith (Reform) – 1165 votes
Mayoral count in West Lindsey:
Sally Anne Horscroft, The Green Party – 1,603 votes
Andrea Marie Jenkyns, Reform UK: 10,260 votes
Marianne Jane Overton, Lincolnshire Independents: 1,549 votes
Jason Stockwood, Labour and Co-operative Party: 2,902 votes
Rob Waltham, Local Conservatives: 6,238 votes
Trevor Young, Liberal Democrats: 3,446 votes
