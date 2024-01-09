Lincolnshire County Council sets out proposed budget for year ahead despite challenges

In setting out its initial budget proposals for the coming year, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive has sought to protect “frontline services” despite financial challenges.

Initial budget proposals for the 2024/25 financial year have been agreed by the council’s executive as the authority expects to spend almost £650m on services, including: £305m for adult care and community wellbeing; £114m for children’s services; £49m for highways and £25m for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The council says it has managed to find around £9m in savings by reducing bureaucracy and streamlining operations through the use of new technology. However, it faces £61m in additional cost pressures from rising prices and increased demand for services, such as adult care, child protection and school transport. This includes around £6m to fund an unexpected increase in the national living wage recently announced by the government.

As a result, it has calculated it will need to increase the authority’s share of the council tax by 4.99 per cent, which equates to an extra £1.44 per week for a Band D property.

Leader of LCC, Coun Martin Hill.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of the council, said: “It’s important we protect our frontline services as we know many residents rely on our support, as was underlined during the recent floods when the council and its partners were called upon to help those affected.

“This remains a challenging time for local government, with many councils facing severe financial difficulties. However, thanks to our careful financial management, Lincolnshire County Council remains in a stable position, and there are no plans to cut services. In addition, despite the proposed increase, our council tax rate is set to remain one of the lowest in the country for a shire county, which will be welcome news given the ongoing pressure on household budgets.”

Members of the public can share their views on the proposals by completing the survey available at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk . Any feedback will be considered by the executive at their meeting on February 6, when final proposals will be agreed. These will then be put before the full council at their meeting on February 23.

The council has long been campaigning for fairer funding from the government to make up its budget shortfalls and is now backing a bid for devolved powers for Greater Lincolnshire which could bring in up to £720m in funding to boost infrastructure, skills and industry.

This week sees the beginning of the public consultation events for the proposed devolution deal.

Events this week, will be held in the county at: The Source Riverside Church, Sleaford 3pm-7pm (10/01/2024); Boston Utd Football Club – 3pm-7pm (11/01/2024); Gainsborough Trinity Foundation, The Venue at Roses – 11am-2pm (12/01/2024) and Crowle Market Hall 3pm – 7pm (12/01/2024).