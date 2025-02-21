Lincolnshire County Council to increase council tax share by 2.99 per cent

Coun Martin Hill delivering the budget for 2025/26. Photo: James Turner

Lincolnshire County Council has agreed to raise its share of the council tax bill by 2.99 per cent.

Councillors approved the 2025/26 budget during a meeting on Friday (February 21), increasing the council tax for a Band D property from £1,578.69 to £1,625.85 per year.

The move is expected to generate £11.7 million in additional income.

Leader Martin Hill (Conservative) presented the budget for the next financial year, stating: “With a new government in 2024, came new financial burdens and even less money for local services. This is against a backdrop of some councils being in severe financial difficulties.

“Councils are struggling with rising costs and a national economy failing to meet growth targets despite the Chancellor’s promises.”

He went on to highlight how there seemed to be a large “financial shift,” with more money from central government being given to urban authorities compared to rural areas, in turn making “rural counties suffer even more.”

Six councils, including the Labour-run Birmingham City Council, have been granted permission to increase their council tax by more than the maximum 4.99% without requiring a referendum.

Birmingham was allowed to raise its council tax by 7.5% after also receiving £40 million in additional funding through the government’s new recovery grant.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council faced losing £9 million in funding after central government chose to remove the Rural Service Delivery Grant.

While putting forward an amendment, Independent Group leader Councillor Phil Dilks questioned why the Conservative administration hadn’t chosen to increase council tax by the maximum amount.

“Has the campaigning already started?” he asked, hinting toward county elections set to take place on Thursday, May 1.

The amendment, which was later unanimously accepted by members, sought to take £1 million from reserves and create a “modest fund” specifically to be readily available to respond to any future flooding events so the council can be better prepared to support residents.

“The reality of climate change tells us to expect more floods in the future,” said Coun Dilks. “As well as working to invest to prevent flooding in the first place, I believe creating an Emergency Flood Fund from £1 million of existing reserves could make a positive difference to those worst hit by flooding.”

Labour Group leader Karen Lee seconded the motion, added: “Flooding can be disruptive and upsetting whether it hits a person’s home or business. We want to be sure that when flooding happens, Lincolnshire people get the fast and effective help they deserve.”