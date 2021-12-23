Lincolnshire County Council wants your pothole stories for new cash plea to Government

After kicking off the new ‘Fix Our Funds To Fix Our Roads’ campaign on Monday, December 13, with a letter to the Secretary of State for Transport, Lincolnshire County Council has now launched a webpage people can visit to get involved.

The county council is now asking residents to write to their MP and share stories of the roads they use, which can be done at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s essential that we hear from residents about the state of our county’s road network.

Share your stories about the county's roads in fight for funding (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“Every single voice and every pothole story will play a role in telling Government how serious this issue is to all of us.

“The new webpage, www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding, offers a hub for people to find out more and to get involved by sharing stories that we can pass on to MPs and Government.

“We can also link to where people can write to their local MP direct.

“Lincolnshire people who have to use crumbling roads on a daily basis are being punished by this underfunding from the Department for Transport.

“We need every resident who’s had enough to help us with our new ‘Fix Our Funds To Fix Our Roads’ funding campaign.

“People power really matters and hearing from Lincolnshire residents directly will add real strength to our campaign to fix our funds so we can fix our roads.

“When the Government brings in over £25 billion a year from fuel duty alone, it’s hard to understand why we’ve had to use money from our reserves to fill the £12 million left by roads maintenance grant cuts.

“It’s crucial that we get this money back because, without it, people will see our roads get worse.”

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding to share your personal stories about the county’s roads.

You’ll also find videos, a template letter to MPs and more information relating to the ‘Fix Our Funds To Fix Our Roads’ campaign.