Lincolnshire devolution deal tour is set to visit a town near you

Residents can find out more about the historic £720m devolution deal proposed for Greater Lincolnshire, with a series of 21 public events confirmed across the area.

Between January 9 and 25 the devolution roadshow will visit the length and breadth of Greater Lincolnshire as part of the public consultation programme that runs until January 29.

Twenty-one stops have been confirmed for towns across the length and breadth of Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

​The events are being billed as a great opportunity to drop in and find out more about the landmark deal, which would bring £720m in extra cash, new jobs, and a host of new powers to the area, boosting skills training and creating opportunities for young people in the process.

​Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We really value the opportunity to talk to residents face to face, so these events are a great way for people to find out more about the difference devolution could make in their community.

"There will be local councillors and staff there to answer any questions, and you can have your say by completing the devolution survey.”

​The full list of events includes:

· 10/01/2024 - The Source Riverside Church, Sleaford 3pm-7pm

· 11/01/2024- Boston Utd Football Club – 3pm-7pm

· 17/01/2024 – Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth – 11am-2pm

· 19/01/2024 – Storehouse, Skegness – 11am- 2pm

· 22/01/2024 – Festival Hall, Market Rasen – 3pm-7pm

· 25/01/2024 – The Showroom, Lincoln – 3pm - 7pm

As well as attending the in-person events, people can also have their say completing the short survey at: https://bit.ly/Lets-Talk-Devolution.

Lincolnshire County Council rejected in December a motion to carry out a public referendum on the deal, which would cost £1.3million. The eight-week consultation was chosen instead.