Lincolnshire farming protest organisers won't back down in fight

Lincolnshire County Council executive and local farmers mark a day of protest by farmers outside County Hall. Photo: LDRS

One of the Lincolnshire farmers behind a mass rally in London says they won’t give up the fight against government tax plans.

Thousands of farmers descended on the capital last Tuesday (November 19) to protest changes to inheritance tax, which farms were previously exempt from, with many saying it would make it impossible to continue.

The government says only the richest would face an extra tax bill, but farming groups say almost every estate would be affected.

Leadenham farmer Andrew Ward has helped to organise a rally which was attended in large numbers, alongside an official National Farmers’ Union event.

“We had a great turnout. We don’t know whether it was 20,000 or 50,000 but it was huge numbers like that,” he said.

“It closed the whole of Whitehall, but we don’t know if the government will listen.

“They probably think we’ll back down, but they don’t realise how resilient farmers are. We’re used to dealing with problems and complications.

“It’s difficult to say whether it will have changed anything. All we can do is try something.”

Under new plans announced in the Budget, agricultural assets worth more than £1m will be taxed at 20 per cent when they’re handed down.

Farmers, who are often asset-rich but cash-poor, say this will make it difficult to pass down to the next generation and ensure the UK’s food security.

Saxilby farmer Ian Willox, who joined an event at Lincolnshire County Hall earlier on Tuesday, said he expects an £800,000 to £1m tax bill for his property to hand his farm to his son James.

“Even spread over ten years, that’s £100,000 a year – we’re not making those profits,” he said.

“Every farmer I’ve spoken to is looking at a similar amount.

“We put money into 60 or so different local companies; now there’s no incentive to invest because we’ll get taxed on death.

“The government need to think again. They’ve backed themselves into a corner – they can either look like fools or feed the country.

“As we saw in Covid, you don’t need much panic buying before the shelves are empty.”

Local farmers brought a tractor to County Hall, where the council’s Executive wore countryside gear in support.

Council leader and former farmer Martin Hill said: “If it carries on, most family farms may disappear and be replaced with corporate entities.

“We will lose all those farms which have knitted together the social fabric for generations. It’s a big part of Lincolnshire’s economy. And people don’t realise how much they do for the environment and communities, as well as producing food.”

Councillor Colin Davie, whose father owned a herd of dairy cows, said: “There’s a lot of people very close to the edge right now.

“Many people I know in their 60s are coming up to retirement. They’re going to have to make decisions quickly.”

The government claims it will only affect around 500 farms each year. Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “We’ve had to ask those with the broadest shoulders to pay a little bit more”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​