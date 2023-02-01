Lincolnshire fire service offers reassurance after concerns over other services

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have offered reassurance that it does not have the ‘abhorrent’ behaviour discovered in other emergency services.

Inquiries are underway after revelations about the Metropolitan Police and other forces.

Serving Met Officer David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 charges including rape earlier this month, and a recent a report found the London Fire Brigade was “institutionally misogynist and racist.”

Councillor Nigel Pepper said the failings “cast a shadow over other emergency services” at a council meeting.

Lincolnshire’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ryan Stacey said the force works hard to prevent this type of behaviour.

“Immediately after the publication of the London Fire Brigade independent report, we went to speak to staff,” he told the Public Protection and Communities Committee on Tuesday.

“We don’t recognise some of the extremes of behaviour – abhorrent behaviour – that has been reported.

“But it would be naive to think there’s not the potential that people in the organisation don’t feel as though they’re treated as an individual,” he said.

“Staff are clear what our stance is, and we have provided staff at all levels with the chance to speak with senior leaders.

“We’re lucky that we’re a small organisation, making us more agile to change. I can visit every fire station in the county quickly, while bigger metropolitan forces have to rely on middle managers.”

He was asked whether there were any similar problems present to those found in London Fire Brigade.

“There is nothing ongoing that we’re aware of to those extremes,” he said.

“We take every opportunity to enforce the right values which we live and breathe.

“When we find instances of inappropriate behaviour, we either educate or take disciplinary action, depending on the severity,” he said.

The force is also confident that it will receive improved ratings from His Majesty’s Inspectors.

Concerns had been raised about its fire inspections and the promotion of equality, diversity and inclusion in a review 2021.