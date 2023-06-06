Register
Lincolnshire may have Mayor and devolution by 2025

A mayoral election for Greater Lincolnshire could be held as soon as 2025 if devolution plans progress.
By Daniel Jaines
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST
Coun Martin Hill.Coun Martin Hill.
Coun Martin Hill.

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill, has confirmed that discussions have recommenced after the local elections.

An agreement with the government could potentially be signed later this year.

Under the latest deal, an additional layer of authority would be established, led by a directly-elected mayor, encompassing Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.

Coun Hill said: “Now that the elections are over and purdah has finished, conversations have restarted with government about a potential devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire which could potentially have agreement this year with a mind for a mayoral election in 2025.

“If things go reasonably well, reports will be presented to this council with progress and a potential deal that can be submitted to the government.”

Devolution involves the transfer of powers and responsibilities from central government to regional or local authorities.

It is proposed to empower local communities by granting them greater control over decision-making processes and resources.

However, the local government reorganisation could see the dissolution of district councils and decisions made by individuals without first hand experience of the areas affected.

In February 2022, an earlier devolution bid was rejected by the government.

A previous bid failed in 2016 after two councils voted against it. However, leaders of the three primary authorities are confident in their ability to address previous concerns. But securing the support of the district councils remains a significant challenge.

Many concerns have been raised, particularly regarding representation at lower-tier authority level.

Following the AGM of East Lindsey District Council, Coun Craig Leyland said: “We have had discussions with councillor Martin Hill who has assured us that governance will be a key consideration. We hope to reach a resolution.”

