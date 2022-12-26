Lincolnshire residents have shown charity in abundance in 2022

County council leader, Martin Hill, has issued a Christmas message...

"We are ending the year with the uncertainty of difficult financial times," says County Council Leader Martin Hill.

“I’m sure, as we approach the end of the year, we will reflect on 12 months that has certainly had its share of highs and lows.

We started 2022 still under the shadow of the Covid 19 pandemic, and we can all be grateful that we no longer have the restrictions on our freedoms that we saw for so long.

Advertisement

It’s true, we are ending the year with the uncertainty of difficult financial times and many Lincolnshire families may be approaching the festive season with a certain amount of anxiety.

I’d urge anyone who is struggling to take action early – there is help available on the council’s website: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/costofliving .

Advertisement

Lincolnshire recently held ‘Small Business Saturday’ and I believe that small businesses are the backbone of our county. I will be shopping locally, supporting small businesses at Christmas and I would urge everyone to do the same.

It’s important to remember that while we may have concerns about the cost of living, there are millions of people around the world who have much more to worry about.

Advertisement

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen hundreds of families who have been forced to flee their own homes and their own country due to the devastating war.

In March 2022, the government launched the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Homes for Ukraine (HfU).

Advertisement

Since the scheme launched, Lincolnshire has continued to welcome Ukrainian guests and I would like to personally thank the Lincolnshire hosts who, at the end of October, had welcomed over 1,000 HfU guests into their homes.

Although some guests are now moving on into independent accommodation, around 900 individuals are still residing with a host in Lincolnshire. We are currently expecting just over 1,300 arrivals in total to the county, based on applications so far.

Advertisement