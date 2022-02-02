Lincolnshire’s 10 great reasons for devolution

From left, Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council; Coun Phillip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council; and Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, pictured with the Lincolnshire flag. EMN-220202-135544001

As the Government today publishes its levelling-up white paper, leaders are proposing a devolution deal designed to create thousands of new high-wage, high-skill jobs, revolutionise road, rail and digital infrastructure and transform towns to create a new future where living standards rise further.

The 10-point plan is designed to ensure the area becomes the 10th council to secure a county devolution deal.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Although we’re surprised that we have not been included in the initial areas for county deals, the white paper is a really positive step.

“Our draft proposal was a great start and we’re now ready to take this forward in Lincolnshire with our 10-point plan. This is an opportunity to address historical underfunding of our area.

“We’ll be inviting the government to work with us to secure a county deal that brings us new powers and helps our area meet its potential.”

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This further commitment to levelling up is another example of Government backing plans across the country to drive prosperity.

“We will, with the Government, build on the announcement today to deliver on our plans which will enable businesses from the Humber throughout Lincolnshire to unleash their potential. “It is an exciting time and together Greater Lincolnshire will thrive.”

Coun Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Our joint work from the Humber to the Wash has some clear outcomes to target investment where it’s most needed, and we know we’re best-placed locally to take on new responsibilities and funding.

“Working together and speaking loudly and clearly for our area will be the best way to achieve this.”

Greater Lincolnshire’s 10-point plan for devolution

Deliver infrastructure for:

1. Strategic growth and jobs in key sectors

2. Green recovery and a low carbon Lincolnshire

3. Transport that connects people to jobs and places

4. Unlocking housing and sustainable growth

5. Managing our unique rural environment

Develop skills and opportunity by:

6. Skills culture that promotes aspiration across Lincolnshire

7. Growing skills needed for future jobs in key sectors

8. Creating pathways and apprenticeships into new jobs

9. Increasing employment opportunities and productivity