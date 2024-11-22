Lincolnshire's electric vehicle charging points to triple

More electric vehicle charging points for Lincolnshire. (Archive photo)

The number of electric vehicle charging points in Lincolnshire is set to nearly triple in the coming years as the Government and businesses continue to roll them out.

Lincolnshire County Council has previously been awarded £5.6m funding, and it is hoped that the private sector will invest another £16m to ensure the whole county is covered.

There are 423 charging points according to the last available data, with most of them in private areas like car parks and petrol stations.

Around a quarter of these are concentrated in Lincoln, with a rate of around 100 per 100,000 residents.

However, there are much lower rates in rural parts of the county, with North Kesteven having just 28 – equivalent to 23 per 100,000 residents.

A report coming before the county council next week says a total of 789 extra on-street charging points will be installed through the funding.

Many of these will be in commerically unviable areas, which would be unattractive to private companies.

The first new charge points will be fitted in early 2025.

Lincolnshire is leading a group of five Midlands councils that successfully received money from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund.

The chargers will prioritise areas without off-street parking where people can’t install their own.

They will be low-power, meaning it will take a medium vehicle around eight hours to fully charge.

The report will be discussed by the Environment & Economy Scrutiny Committee next week (November 26).

However, there have been reports in recent months that sales of electric cars are slowing down despite government incentives.

American car maker Ford announced on November 20 it would be cutting 800 jobs in the UK as a result of lower-than-expected electric vehicle sales.