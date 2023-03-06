Local Conservatives say they are ready to “take their fight” to the forthcoming elections after claiming a catalogue of achievements in the past year.

Coun Carl Macey, Skegness Concervative branch Deputy Chairman.

Coun Carl Macey was giving his annual report as branch Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning),

He said Conservative-controlled Lincolnshire County Council continued to invest in roads, with an additional £7m being added to the highways budget for 2022-23 to help improve B roads and to speed up traffic restriction orders.

Skegness continued to see significant investment from the Towns Fund, he said.

“This includes the fantastic news of a high quality learning campus for the town, further investment into the foreshore, one of the first ‘culture houses’ at the Embassy Centre and major improvements to the train station.

“The local Conservatives have delivered for the Skegness area and have a lot to be proud of,” said Cllr Macey.

Branch chairman, Cllr Dick Edginton said the Conservatives had to “take the fight“ to their opponents in May’s council elections.

“We need an ongoing presence in the Skegness area and together we will keep socialism at bay in whatever guise it calls itself,” he said.

Cllr Julie Sadler, Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance), reported that the branch had enjoyed a good increase in membership and had held several successful fund-raising events.

The following officers were elected for the coming year: President, Cllr Sid Dennis; Chairman, Cllr Dick Edginton; Deputy Chairman (Policy and Campaigning), Cllr Carl Macey’ Deputy Chairman (Membership and Finance), Cllr Julie Sadler; Treasurer, Cllr Julie Sadler; Secretary, Mr John Cowpe;