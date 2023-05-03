​Local elections 2023: Remember your ID to vote

​Elections to select district councillors to represent the communities of West Lindsey takes place tomorrow, Thursday, May 4.

​Voters are reminded that, for the first time, they will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.

Accepted forms of ID include: UK, European and Commonwealth passports; UK or European drivers’ licences; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass; cards with a PASS mark; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contested seats in the Market Rasen and Caistor area are: Caistor and Yarborough Ward (two seats); Market Rasen Ward (three seats); Waddingham & Spital Ward (one seat); and Wold View (one seat).