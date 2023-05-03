​Local elections 2023: Remember your ID to vote

Voters are reminded that, for the first time, they will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.
Accepted forms of ID include: UK, European and Commonwealth passports; UK or European drivers’ licences; some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass; cards with a PASS mark; and the new free Voter Authority Certificate.
Contested seats in the Market Rasen and Caistor area are: Caistor and Yarborough Ward (two seats); Market Rasen Ward (three seats); Waddingham & Spital Ward (one seat); and Wold View (one seat).
There is not an election for Market Rasen nor Caistor Town Council as insufficient nominations were received and those candidates are automatically elected. Places will be filled by co-0option in due course.