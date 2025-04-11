Louth campaigners claim ‘common sense has prevailed’ as 3G pitch plans refused

Celebrations as plans for a 3G football pitch in Louth get refused. Photo: James Turner

Campaigners have celebrated plans for a 3G football pitch being turned down, saying “common sense has prevailed”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting on Thursday morning (April 10), East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the authority’s own application to build an artificial grass pitch on the Wood Lane playing field.

Council bosses had argued that the development would help meet the town’s current and future football needs, but councillors sided with campaigners concerned about the loss of green space, potential noise, and its impact on antisocial behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters gathered outside the council offices in Horncastle, holding banners and signs, chanting: “What do we want? Green space. Where do we want it? Wood Lane.”

Following the meeting, James Timson, leader of the Save Wood Lane group, said: “I’m feeling delighted but still disappointed that that site was ever selected as part of the feasibility study.

“There were so many other sites that wouldn’t have deprived residents of green and open space.

“I’m very relieved they haven’t taken that site away, but at the same time, now the work starts to improve football facilities in Louth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the chairperson of Louth Town FC told him and other campaigners “he knew it was the wrong site from the start”.

“That says a lot, and we’re going to try and work with them to find the right location,” Mr Timson continued.

“I think this will probably be the end of applications on Wood Lane playing field, because it’s now recognised.

“The planning committee has recognised it as a valuable green open space, which is there for recreation and, of course, some forms of football matches and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think they’ll apply to fence that field off again.”

Clive Damms, also a member of the campaign group, said: “It’s such a relief that it’s come to an end and common sense has prevailed.

“Louth is so deprived of green space. It’s an area where we really need to protect what we’ve got for the next generation of kids to play on—just like I did. I don’t see why they should miss out.”