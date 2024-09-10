Mablethorpe Banking Hub location confirmed

The Post Office will operate the new banking hub in Mablethorpe on Seacroft Road. Photo: Google

Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company set up by major banks and building societies to protect access to cash, has confirmed that a new, permanent Banking Hub will be located at 73 Seacroft Road in Mablethorpe.

The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

It will also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues. Community Bankers will work on rotation: Monday: NatWest; Tuesday: Lloyds; Wednesday: HSBC am/Santander pm; Thursday: Halifax; Friday: Barclays.

Cash Access UK are now working hard to fit out the new premises and the temporary hub will remain until the permanent hub is up and running.