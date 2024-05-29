Market place parking stop

Market Rasen's market place will be a parking free zone for the summer season. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​Car parking will be stopped in Market Rasen’s Market Place – for the summer at least.

The town council has a programme of events planned, which includes the use of the Market Place and auction shed, between May and October and it is proposed that there will be no Market Place parking for a period of up to six months for a ‘Summer Season’ closure.

Market Rasen Mayor Jo Pilley explained: “This [seasonal closure] would allow for all the events to take place over the summer months, whilst in between events there would be the opportunity of having the area clear to continue and complete the repairs and improvement works already planned for the area.”

With this closure, concerns have been raised about providing adequate access for the market traders on a Tuesday, and particularly for the auction each week.

Coun Pilley said: “It is envisaged that one half of the square will be open on a Tuesday only, for the market traders.

"It will also offer an alternative area for the stalls, enabling the area around the church and the auction shed to remain uncluttered.”