Market Rasen Town Council meeting

Market Rasen Town Council

One of the items on the agenda will be the Public Works Loan Board loan of £115,000 to purchase the town’s market place.

The recent public consultation on the purchase of the market place by the council showed residents support this action.

Other items on the agenda include an update on Market Rasen road safety, the future of the Rase Heritage Society collection and the appearance of the town.

The meeting will be held in the Festival Hall and starts at 7pm, when there will be an opportunity for public participation.

There is currently one vacancy on the town council, but nobody has come forward to be considered for co-option.