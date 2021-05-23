Market Rasen’s deputy mayor ready to support

Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth EMN-210517-080952001

Coun Lakin-Whitworth has served on the council for more than 15 years and is looking forward to continuing with her current duties, as well as supporting this year’s mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney.

As deputy chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion too, there is one particular role she is particularly passionate about.

She said: “I will continue to care for the town’s cenotaph.

“This is very important to me and it deserves to be kept clean and tidy, with fresh flowers too.

“The mayor has also asked me to support him in fundraising for his charities.”

Coun Lakin Whitworth is also looking to work build the town up again as Covid restrictions continue to lift.

She said: “I am delighted to be elected as deputy mayor and will continue to support all aspects of the town.

“We need to focus in the short term on getting the town fully up and running again post-covid.”

Coun Lakin-Whitworth will also continue to chair the council’s planning committee

She is also the parish champion.

She added: “As parish champion, I would be pleased to talk to any resident who has an issue they wish to raise.