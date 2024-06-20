Sleaford Market Place.

Sleaford Town Council has confirmed the date when the town’s market will temporarily relocate for five months to allow for £1 million planned works to revamp and pedestrianise the Market Place.

In an announcemrent posted on its Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday), the council said that, as from Friday July 19, Sleaford Market will temporarily relocate to Eastgate Car Park.

They state: “The regular weekly markets and the Farmers’ Markets will be held in the car park whilst the works to the Market Place by NKDC take place.

“The market will move back into the Market Place in December.”

The regular markets are held on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, plus the monthly Farmers Market held on the first Saturday of the month.

Plans by North Kesteven District Council for the development of the market place were approved in January after being deferred twice by the planning committee, despite around 200 objections plus petitions.

The plans involve new paving, lighting, raised beds and seating to enhance the area and the removal of parking apart from a number of disabled spaces for church visitors. More disabled bays are to be added on the street in the Market Place, as well as in Church Lane and Money’s Yard.

The project is funded by the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, however are concerns by some businesses and residents that it is a waste of money and will harm businesses by making it more difficult for deliveries and for disabled customers to park close enough to them.