Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns 'follows correct procedure' over meeting attendance

Officials have defended the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire’s attendance record – and stress that she has only missed two meetings.

The Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) said Dame Andrea Jenkyns (Reform UK) has only missed two meetings that she was scheduled to attend since she was elected in May.

It said that Ms Jenkyns has acted no differently from any other of the mayors across the country – and that there will be times when she is unable to attend some meetings. Her deputy, Spalding councillor Ingrid Sheard, has stood in for her when required.

This comes as Coun Ashley Baxter (independent), leader of South Kesteven District Council, has criticised the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire for not attending some GLCCA meetings.

A spokesperson for the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) said: “The GLCCA has provisions that allow the mayor – like any other member – to be substituted.

“It is fully acknowledged, through the statutory instrument, that there will be times when the mayor will be unable to attend a meeting, with the deputy mayor acting as a substitute.

“This is no different to any other arrangement across local government, or any other statutory body.

“As you will see from other combined authority meetings, members will send deputies when needed.”

The spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Ms Jenkyns was substituted by her deputy, Coun Ingrid Sheard (Reform UK) for both of the meetings.

But Coun Baxter told councillors at the GLCCA business and infrastructure board meeting on October 1 that it shouldn’t have gone ahead without the mayor being present.

He said: “This meeting is not quorum. Paragraph 3.2 of the constitution says that the quorum of this board will be for voting members including the mayor.”

Ms Jenkyns was also 30 minutes late to a GLCCA business and infrastructure board meeting in Grimsby on June 25 where she said her train had been delayed.

Coun Baxter criticised the mayor for being late to that meeting and said it should not have gone ahead.

A spokesperson for the GLCCA added: “Since the election of the mayor in May, there have been two occasions when apologies have been sent – the transport board in June and more recently the business and infrastructure board on Wednesday October 1.

“On both occasions the correct procedure was followed – the mayor notified the authority that she would be absent, and that the deputy mayor would be representing her. In sending apologies, the mayor was actively engaged in all items being presented.”