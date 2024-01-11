The event, organised by Mayor, Coun Anthony Brand will be held on the evening of Saturday February 17 at the Masonic Rooms on Watergate.Tickets are £30 per person which will include a two course meal, a complimentary welcome drink and music by the Miller Magic Big Band.Background music during the dinner will be played by a saxophone quartet. There will be a bar open during the evening for you to purchase further drinks.The main course of the dinner will be roast beef with all the trimmings and gravy.The vegetarian option will be a mushroom, pepper and pesto strudel with all the trimmings and a vegetable gravy. Vegans will also be catered for with plant based ingredients in the strudel. Dessert will be apple pie and custard. Individual apple crumbles with plant based custard will be served for vegans.The dress code will be suit and tie and evening dress. Chains of office are optional.Coun Brand said this will be a wonderful evening out for you, your family and friends.All proceeds will be given to the Mayor of Sleaford’s chosen charity, Evergreen Sleaford, the befriending service for isolated and vulnerable, housebound people, and there will be a raffle on the night.Tickets are available to purchase from the Town Hall in Navigation Yard and Sleaford Post Office in Riverside Shopping Centre.For further information about the event, contact the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456, email [email protected] or message the council’s Facebook page – Sleaford Town Council or Instagram page - sleafordtowncouncil