Members of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council are keen to meet residents at their next public drop-in session being held in Billingborough next week.

SKDC's cabinet members.

The session will take place on Monday August 21 between 2pm and 3pm at Billingborough Village Hall, on Chapel Street, Billingborough, NG34 0QH.

Coun Richard Cleaver, Leader of the Council, said: "Anyone can drop in and ask a question or just come and talk to us - no appointment is necessary.

"People can find out more about what the council does and how it works, what the cabinet's role is and what our plans are for the future of South Kesteven.

"We are very keen to increase community engagement and we hope that residents will find these sessions useful.”

Future drop-in sessions will be held regular across South Kesteven including in the district's four towns of Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings and in some of the villages.

The Cabinet Members and their portfolios are:

- Council Leader - Coun Richard Cleaver

- Deputy Leader / Finance and Economic Development - Coun Ashley Baxter

- Environment and Waste - Councillors Rhys Baker and Patsy Ellis

- Housing and Planning - Coun Phil Dilks

- Corporate Governance and Licensing - Coun Philip Knowles

- People and Communities - Coun Rhea Rayside