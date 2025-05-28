Meet the new man in charge of environment at Lincolnshire County Council

Councillor Danny Brookes, executive member for environment at LCC. Photo: James Turner

Councillor Danny Brookes has been appointed the new executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council.

The Skegness ice cream man, who previously led the Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS) before joining Reform UK in March, was named as part of the council’s new cabinet during its Annual General Meeting on Friday, May 23.

Representing the Ingoldmells Rural division, Coun Brookes will now oversee flooding, environmental protection and wellbeing, waste management, spatial planning, and development management.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he identified National Grid’s proposed pylon scheme, the spread of solar farms on agricultural land, and the potential for a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) between Gayton le Marsh and Great Carlton as “three major issues that could affect Lincolnshire massively”.

Flooding was one of the biggest topics of discussion during the AGM due to the ruling Reform UK group’s decision to axe the Water Management Scrutiny Committee, despite opposition warnings that it was “reckless, foolhardy and wrong”.

Coun Brookes defended the decision, pointing out that flooding will now sit within the Environment Committee, which also covers waste and pollution, and will now meet eight times a year instead of four.

“We aren’t going to be taking our eye off the ball when it comes to flooding,” he said.

The Skegness businessman explained he started with one ice cream van in 1996 and has since expanded to several outlets — but saw one of his businesses “completely destroyed” by flooding.

“Flooding affects residents, and I am one of those residents who was affected,” he said.

“Flooding is not just the sea — it’s also inland — and that’s a major concern of mine.”

Coun Brookes later insisted that the Environment Agency urgently needs more funding from central government.

“They need to be pressing government to get more money because our sea defences need upgrading drastically,” he said.

“I also think dredging the dykes should be reconsidered. People frown on it and say it shouldn’t be done, but it worked in the past and I think it would work now.”